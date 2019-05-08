

CTV Winnipeg





The Funeral Board of Manitoba is collecting public feedback on the province’s bereavement legislation.

In the government’s most recent speech from the throne, it was announced there would be a review of The Funeral Directors and Embalmers Act, The Cemeteries Act and The Prearranged Funeral Services Act in order for the legislation to better meet the needs of Manitobans.

According to a news release from the province, Manitoba’s funeral board is launching the public consultations to find ways to:

- Harmonize current provisions and modernize the language in the acts;

- Create consistent regulatory regimes for licensing and compliance;

- Better consumer protections;

- Provide timely registration and licensing approvals;

- Create a fiscally responsible framework for sustainable regulation.

The feedback the funeral board receives could be used to help make changes to legislative, regulatory, program and policy frameworks. The deadline to participate in the public consultations is July 1, and anyone interested can register for in-person sessions or complete an online questionnaire.