WINNIPEG -- A 34-year-old man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges after RCMP investigated a stolen vehicle incident in Thompson, Man.

On Friday, May 22, around 3 p.m., Thompson RCMP was called to a business on Selkirk Avenue for reports that a vehicle had been stolen and that a 14-year-old girl was inside.

RCMP said a suspect got into the vehicle, which was parked and running and drove a short distance. Investigators said the girl was let out of the vehicle on the side of the road and was not injured.

RCMP were able to find the vehicle on Laval Place in Thompson, with the assistance of On-Star.

Several officers, including Police Dog Services, attended the area and started searching an apartment building.

RCMP said while officers were searching, a man was seen trying to escape out a window and was arrested.

Troy Jack Cameron McIvor, 34, has been charged with kidnapping, theft, and robbery and remains in custody.

McIvor, who is from Thompson, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.