RCMP arrest suspect in Flin Flon shooting
RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Flin Flon last week.
On Thursday, May 4, a 23-year-old woman was flown to a Winnipeg hospital after being shot at a home in Flin Flon.
A 28-year-old man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims remain in hospital in stable condition.
On Saturday, Mounties arrested a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon. He has bee charged with attempted murder along with a number of firearms-related offences.
He remains behind bars.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blind pianist stuns and Kermit steals the show: Five takeaways from the Coronation Concert
From 13-year-old Lucy Illingworth's moving performance to Kermit the Frog's cameo appearance, royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her top five takeaways from the Coronation Concert.
'She'd be...very proud': Prince William invokes late Queen in tribute to King Charles
The late Queen Elizabeth would be 'very proud' of King Charles on his coronation, his son William said on Sunday as he celebrated his father at a concert at Windsor Castle, and Britons held thousands of street parties in the King's honour.
BREAKING | Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 7 dead
An SUV slammed into a crowd Sunday, killing at least seven people and injuring at least 10 who were waiting at a city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, police said.
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing at King Charles' coronation concert
A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the centre stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.
King Charles III will be the new face of Canada’s $20 bill, coins
Amid celebrations marking King Charles III’s coronation, the Canadian government announced its $20 banknote and coins will be getting a fresh look featuring the new monarch.
Here’s how to create an emergency kit in the event of a natural disaster in your area
As Emergency Preparedness Week kicks off amid state of emergency in Alberta due to wildfires, officials are reminding Canadians of the importance of creating an emergency plan and emergency kit in case of a natural disaster.
Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman: AP source
Federal officials are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive for the attack, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official cautioned the investigation is in its early stages.
Regina
-
Volunteers show up in force for community cleanup in Moose Jaw
Following spring cleanup efforts in Regina, residents in Moose Jaw followed suit with their own 'Community Cleanup Day.'
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Sawed-off shotgun, drugs seized after suspicious vehicle investigation: Regina police
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle ended with two arrests and a number of weapons and drugs seized, according to Regina police.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. residents returning home following wildfire evacuation
A wildfire that forced residents of La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) from their homes has been contained, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Saskatoon event raises over $18,000 for Kids Help Phone
Nearly 100 participants turned out for the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk event, rallying communities together in support of Kids Help Phone.
-
Saskatoon Entertainment Expo: A voice acting lesson from Pokémon’s Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld
Voice actor Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld says she was born to be a cartoon character.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial truck driver in serious condition after Highway 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a crash involving a single commercial vehicle on Highway 11.
-
Diana's earrings and Princess Anne's feather: Coronation moments you might have missed
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey, rooted in 1,000 years of tradition. While the order of service for the two-hour ceremony was released in advance, even those following along closely might not have noticed these five key moments.
-
Ontario woman says she watched her loved one die after being placed on 911 hold
An Ontario woman has been left reeling after she was placed on a 911 hold for several minutes while trying to resuscitate her dying loved one.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
'I'm feeling the hurt': More homes destroyed in Fox Lake as fire remains out of control
Dozens of houses have been lost to fire in a northern Alberta community, and for one High Level resident, those losses are hitting home.
-
Ponoka residents asked to shelter in place: RCMP
RCMP are asking residents near Township Road 422 and Range Road 245A in Ponoka County to shelter in place while officers work in the area.
Toronto
-
'One of the lucky ones': Toronto resident shares story of evacuation from war-torn Sudan
Long-time Toronto resident Azza Ahmed never imagined in her life that she’d be caught in the middle of a war zone, but that’s exactly what happened when she visited family in Sudan last month.
-
NDP call for cancellation of Ontario Place lease with Therme
The Ontario NDP are continuing their fight to end what they call a “shady scheme” to build a luxury spa at Ontario Place.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT, take 3-0 series lead
The Florida Panthers scored in overtime to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 3 and take a 3-0 lead in their second round NHL playoff series.
Calgary
-
Alberta wildfires on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
More than 29,000 Albertans have been forced out of their communities as wildfires continued to burn across the province on Sunday.
-
City of Calgary, pet food bank offer help to wildfire evacuees
Over 29,000 Albertans have been forced from their homes as more than 100 wildfires continued to burn in the province on Sunday.
-
Calgarians walk to raise money for kids to talk about mental health
People in Calgary gathered near Eau Claire Sunday to walk so kids can talk about their mental health.
Montreal
-
'It is really devastating': Over 20 boats destroyed in Laval marina fire
Laval firefighters were called to a local marina Sunday morning to put out several boat fires. According to the Laval fire department (APL), the two-alarm fire affected multiple boats in the waters at Marina BO-BI-NO's Saint-Francois location.
-
Waters start to recede in Quebec, but officials warn spring flood season not over
Quebec's Public Security Department says water levels are declining across the province, but the spring flood season is not yet over. The Outaouais region in western Quebec and the Laurentians region northwest of Montreal remain the most affected parts of the province.
-
Quebec Liberals call for 'date-rape drug' testing kit distribution
The Quebec Liberal Party is calling for more action to prevent drink spiking in the province. GHB, also known as the date-rape drug, is increasingly being slipped into people's drinks at bars, says Westmount MNA Jennifer Maccarone.
Ottawa
-
Water levels 'slowly declining' on the Ottawa River
Water levels are now "slowly declining" on the Ottawa River in the national capital region, but officials warn the water will remain high for another week or two.
-
PSAC releases new details on tentative agreements for federal workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says tentative four-year contract agreements with the federal government provide workers with $23,000 more, on average, in their pockets by the end of the agreement.
-
Record $1.8M raised at 2023 CN Cycle for CHEO
The 16th annual CN Cycle for CHEO has raised more than $1.8 million for the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario. This year's event had a record turnout.
Atlantic
-
Acadian communities mourn after two N.B. lobster fishers die on first day of season
Residents of the Acadian peninsula in New Brunswick are mourning the loss of two lobster boat crew who died on the first day of the season.
-
Hundreds commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic in Halifax
Hundreds gathered at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.
-
Indigenous peoples await action from new King
Indigenous leaders are sharing their thoughts on the coronation of King Charles III, with hopes that the new head of the monarch will prioritize reconciliation.
Kitchener
-
The Hopper fire deemed suspicious: Cambridge Fire Department
Cambridge Fire says it’s believed people were living in the vacant building and one person was seen leaving the burning structure.
-
Police seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of Cambridge crash
Waterloo regional police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a crash in Cambridge saw an 18-year-old airlifted to hospital.
-
GRT bus strike poised to enter second week
Negotiations between Grand River Transit workers and the Region of Waterloo continued this weekend, but as of Sunday evening, a deal has not been reached.
Vancouver
-
Driver rescued after car plunges into the Nicomekl River in South Surrey
Four people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday that resulted in one car plunging into the Nicomekl River.
-
Photos released of suspect vehicle in fatal Surrey shooting
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has released photos of the suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, May 2 in Surrey’s Guilford neighbourhood, in an effort to further the investigation.
-
Hollywood writers strike sparks uncertainty for Canadian television crews
Last week's decision by the Writers Guild of America to drop their pens for picket signs sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming U.S.-based productions shot in Canada. Costume designer Patti Henderson says she is noticing a precipitous drop in Vancouver shoots that employ local crews.
Vancouver Island
-
'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche
A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Hollywood writers strike sparks uncertainty for Canadian television crews
Last week's decision by the Writers Guild of America to drop their pens for picket signs sparked immediate uncertainty over the status of current and upcoming U.S.-based productions shot in Canada. Costume designer Patti Henderson says she is noticing a precipitous drop in Vancouver shoots that employ local crews.