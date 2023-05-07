RCMP arrest suspect in Flin Flon shooting

RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Flin Flon last week.

On Thursday, May 4, a 23-year-old woman was flown to a Winnipeg hospital after being shot at a home in Flin Flon.

A 28-year-old man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims remain in hospital in stable condition.

On Saturday, Mounties arrested a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon. He has bee charged with attempted murder along with a number of firearms-related offences.

He remains behind bars.