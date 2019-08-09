It’s not known how long it’ll take to get answers from the autopsies being conducted on bodies found in northern Manitoba believed to be two B.C. homicide suspects – but any information released will come from RCMP in B.C., the Mounties said on Friday.

RCMP officers found two male bodies Wednesday morning they’re confident are those of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who were wanted in connection with three homicides in B.C.

Few details are being released but the RCMP in Manitoba said once the autopsies have been completed officers hope the results provide answers about how and when the two males, believed to be the suspects, died.

“Once there are some results that’ll be sent to our B.C. RCMP counterparts that are leading the murder investigation,” said Manitoba RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine.

The two bodies were found along a section of the Nelson River northeast of Gillam, Man. after an intense two-week manhunt for the suspects. The search spanned several provinces and more than 11, 000 square kilometres of dense brush near the communities of Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The bodies were recovered one kilometre from where officers found undisclosed items directly linked to the suspects, and eight kilometres from the torched vehicle they were driving.

The RCMP said it’s not known when it’ll have the results or exactly how much information from the autopsies will be released.

“We’re hoping it can provide a cause of death, and hopefully a timeframe, and hopefully answer some of the questions that we want answered,” said Courchaine.

CTV News reached out to the Manitoba Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It says it won’t be making any comment on the autopsies.

Courchaine said RCMP officers remain in the Gillam area as part of the search for evidence in the area where the bodies were found.