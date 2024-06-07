RCMP charge 5 suspects after woman assaulted, held against her will for days

RCMP have charged five people and are searching for two more suspects after a woman was held against her will and beaten for days on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Norway House RCMP say they were notified Saturday morning of a severely injured 34-year-old woman found outside Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

She was taken to hospital. Officers met with her and found she had been held against her will and assaulted over several days.

She was transported to hospital in Winnipeg with life-altering injuries, where she remains.

Officers went to the home later that morning where they believe the incident happened. The suspects were not there, but they found a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

A gun police seized from a home on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation on June 1, 2024 is shown in a police supplied image. (Manitoba RCMP)

Police said the victim and suspects know each other, and they believe this was a targeted attack.

Police say they later found two suspects at another home in the community and arrested them.

A 31-year-old and a 32-year-old were charged with a slew of offences, including aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

They were both remanded in custody.

On Friday, police said they arrested five more people and charged them with multiple offences related to the assault.

They were all remanded into custody.

Police continue to search for two additional suspects they believe were involved with the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norway House RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

- With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen