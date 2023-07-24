RCMP continues homicide investigation of man who disappeared in 2021

Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help to help solve the homicide of a man who went missing nearly two years ago.

Rico Linklater was 22 when he was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021, from Nelson House. In September 2022, Nelson RCMP announced they were investigating Linklater’s disappearance as a homicide.

“Officers have been working diligently on this investigation to find answers for Rico’s family,” RCMP said in a news release. “Investigators have conducted over 175 interviews, canvassed the entire community and conducted extensive searches for Rico’s remains.”

Mounties said they will be heading to Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation to further the investigation, and they’re looking for anyone who has information on his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-484-2837.