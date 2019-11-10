WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers went door-to-door in Thompson, Man., this weekend in the search for answers about a homicide victim.

Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, 29, of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation was found dead on Oct. 17.

Mounties said a few weeks before that, on Oct. 1, her sister dropped her off at a Walmart on Thompson’s Mystery Road Lake. This is the last time she saw Moose alive.

Police believe in the weeks after she was dropped off at the store, Moose stayed with friends in the city.

Now police are looking to find out what happened to the 29-year-old in her final weeks.

Mounties tweeted they went door-to-door in Thompson this weekend with the hope “of meeting someone with the one key piece of information we need to solve the homicide of Bobbie Lynn Moose.”

Officers said they’ve done over 300 interviews and brought in a highly-trained search team to look for evidence, but still know very little about Moose’s time in Thompson between Oct. 1 and 17.

Police previously released that Moose was last seen wearing a plain black winter coat on top of a grey North Face jacket with red trim, black tights and black boots.

Police ask anyone with information related to the homicide, Moose’s activities or anyone who saw someone matching her description to contact 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.