Police looking to trace final days of woman found dead in Thompson
All images of Bonnie Lynn Lee Moose supplied by Manitoba RCMP.
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 1:21PM CST
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 2:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- A homicide victim whose body was found in Thompson, Man., last Thursday has been identified as Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, 29, of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, RCMP said Monday, along with a request for information on how she spent the weeks leading up to her death.
Mounties said an autopsy has been conducted.
On Friday, police said a body had been found near Nelson Road in connection with a homicide investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the homicide as well as Moose’s activities between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17 to call 204-677-6909.
Thompson RCMP and major crime services continue to investigate.