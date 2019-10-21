WINNIPEG -- A homicide victim whose body was found in Thompson, Man., last Thursday has been identified as Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, 29, of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, RCMP said Monday, along with a request for information on how she spent the weeks leading up to her death.

Mounties said an autopsy has been conducted.

On Friday, police said a body had been found near Nelson Road in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the homicide as well as Moose’s activities between Oct. 1 and Oct. 17 to call 204-677-6909.

Thompson RCMP and major crime services continue to investigate.