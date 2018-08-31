

CTV Winnipeg





Police have laid 21 charges against four men in connection with the shooting of RCMP Corp. Graeme Kingdon Wednesday night near Onanole, Man.

Four suspects were taken into custody following an 18-hour manhunt in western Manitoba which included a four-hour standoff in Neepawa, Man.

Therae Racette-Beaulieu, 18, of Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Three other men from Portage la Prairie, Tommy Beaulieu, 21, Shane Beaulieu, 30, and Delaney Houle, 23, have been charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime, as well as weapons charges. RCMP said it’s possible further charges will be laid.

All four men remain in custody.

The Mounties said Kingdon is doing well and remains in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Kingdon is said to be receiving strong support from family, friends and colleagues.