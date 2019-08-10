

CTV News Winnipeg





A new item that ‘may be of interest to the investigation’ was found by the RCMP in Gillam, Man. Friday, near the area where two bodies believed to be the B.C. fugitives were found.

The RCMP said the item was discovered while six search team officers completed a ground search in Gillam around the location where the two bodies and a burnt vehicle were found.

“Our team did locate an item that may be of interest to the investigation but it will have to be examined to determine its relevance,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre, in an email to CTV News.

On Wednesday morning, RCMP officers found two male bodies they’re confident are those of Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, who were wanted in connection with three homicides in B.C.

An autopsy is being conducted on the bodies in Winnipeg. The RCMP said it’s not known when it’ll have the results or exactly how much information from the autopsies will be released.

RCMP in Manitoba said once the autopsies have been completed, officers hope the results provide answers about how and when the two males, believed to be the suspects, died.

The two bodies were found along a section of the Nelson River northeast of Gillam, Man. after an intense two-week manhunt for the suspects. The search spanned several provinces and more than 11, 000 square kilometres of dense brush near the communities of Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation.

The bodies were recovered one kilometre from where officers found undisclosed items directly linked to the suspects, and eight kilometres from the torched vehicle they were driving.

The RCMP said Friday, officers would remain in the Gillam area as part of the search for evidence in the area where the bodies were found.