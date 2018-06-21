

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP are investigating a homicide in Portage la Prairie after a man died a few weeks after an assault, according to a news release.

Police said in the evening of May 23 a 56-year-old man was assaulted by unidentified individuals in his home in the 400 block of Royal Road North. The man was taken to the hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday the man died.

The RCMP said this is now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time is asked to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. To remain anonymous call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a secure tip online go to www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Officers said there is no risk to the general public.