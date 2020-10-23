WINNIPEG -- An early-morning death of a man in Garden Hill is being treated as a homicide, RCMP said, adding one person is now in custody.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, RCMP said an unconscious man was found on a road in Garden Hill with serious injuries. The 35-year-old was taken to a nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP said they have yet to confirm the cause of death and are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

A 35-year-old woman has been taken into police custody, but RCMP told CTV News there is no word yet if she has been charged with anything.

RCMP said the death is being treated as a homicide.

Island Lake RCMP, Major Crimes Services, and the Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

The Garden Hill First Nation is located about 286 kilometres southeast of Thompson.