

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Dauphin have launched an investigation following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday that left a woman dead and sent a teenager to hospital.

Officers said around 5:50 p.m. they responded to the collision on Highway 5, just east of the Provincial Road 274 junction, 10 kilometres west of Dauphin, Man.

According to a news release, investigators determined that a 62-year-old woman from Swan River, Man., was driving east when the vehicle crossed the centre line and hit a westbound minivan. The van was being driven by a 16-year-old boy from Ashville, Man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police believe the woman and the teen were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol didn’t play a role in the collision.

The RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.