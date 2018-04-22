Featured
RCMP investigating homicide in Thompson
RCMP said they are treating the death as a homicide, but believe it to be an isolated incident. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 10:23AM CST
RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead in Thompson.
Police responded to a call in the early morning Saturday at the Burntwood Hotel.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.
RCMP said they are treating the death as a homicide, but believe it to be an isolated incident.