RCMP investigating homicide on Sandy Bay First Nation
Published Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:05PM CST
(File image)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are investigating an early morning homicide on Sandy Bay First Nation.
Police said officers were called around 6 a.m. Saturday to a residence on Pow-wow Drive, where a 28-year-old man was found unresponsive.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said the RCMP Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.