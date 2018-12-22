

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP said Amazon subscribers should be on the lookout for an online scam.

Police issued a warning to subscribers that they could be vulnerable to suspicious emails asking for confirmation on an order they did not purchase.

According to Mounties, the emails contain a link about their order details, and just by clicking it, it will bring users back to an Amazon login page. The page would then ask the subscriber to re-enter their email and password.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre says the re-directed Amazon page is not authentic.

“It’s a website or an order that simulates an Amazon purchase,” Manaigre said.

“People realize that they did not make this purchase, so their first thought is to click on this site, to login, to go make sure everything is okay.”

“The link will take you to another site, where when you enter your username and password. They’re getting that information and getting you to actually enter the account and get your credit card information there.” Manaigre said.

Police say people should watch out for suspicious signs such as bizarre URLs and email addresses.

“It’s got a lot of letters in it, a lot of common errors we're seeing” Manaigre stated.

“Some of the words that are not spelled correctly in English language and that should be a dead giveaway."

Manitoba RCMP said anyone who receives these emails should contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.