

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Cranberry Portage, Man., are looking for a 23-year-old woman last seen on April 10.

Sky Charlette was last seen in Cranberry Portage. Mounties say she could now be in the Thompson, Nelson House or Flin Flon areas.

Charlette is described as five-foot-seven, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-472-4040 or Crime Stoppers.