RCMP, Manitoba Crown to update Carberry bus crash investigation Wednesday

Manitoba RCMP and the province’s Crown prosecution service will provide an update on the investigation into a deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. one year ago.

RCMP announced Tuesday it will hold a media conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the proceedings.

According to a news release, RCMP will share investigative details they couldn’t previously share.

On June 15, 2023, a bus with 25 people on board left Dauphin to visit a casino near Carberry when it was struck by a semi at the intersection of Highway 5 and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Seventeen people died as a result of the crash.

RCMP said the investigation was unique and complex. Officers were able to speak with survivors of the crash, but have been unable to speak with the driver of the bus due to an ongoing medical condition.

RCMP have previously said the semi-driver had the right of way.

A memorial for the victims and survivors was recently unveiled on the first anniversary of the crash in Dauphin.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Joseph Bernacki.