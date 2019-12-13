WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating allegations of sexual assault by an RCMP officer.

On Dec. 10, the IIU was notified by RCMP “D” Division that there had been a complaint about an off-duty officer.

The complainant alleged the officer committed a sexual assault in December 2016.

The IIU is now conducting an independent investigation and said no further details will be released at this time.