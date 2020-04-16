WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog announced on Wednesday that an RCMP officer will not be charged following allegations of impaired driving, as well as other Highway Traffic offences.

On June 12, 2019, the RCMP told the Independent Investigation Unit about allegations that an officer operated a motor vehicle near Niverville, Man., while his ability to drive was impaired by alcohol.

The IIU decided to investigate and interviewed seven witness officers. The watchdog also reviewed witness officers’ notes; audio recordings of the dispatch; a screenshot of a text sent by the accused officer; photos of the test results from the approved screening device, which showed a warning reading with respect to the range of the officer’s blood alcohol level; as well as other reports.

Once the investigation was complete, the IIU’s civilian director sent the file to the Manitoba Prosecution Service (MPS) to get an opinion on whether any Criminal Code or provincial statutory offences would be authorized against the officer. MPS said the incident didn’t meet the prosecution-charging standard, and it didn’t authorize any Criminal Code or provincial statutory offences against the accused.

The IIU said the investigation is complete.