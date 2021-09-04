WINNIPEG -- An RCMP police dog was injured in the line of duty while executing a search warrant on Friday.

According to RCMP, at around 11:00 a.m., officers from the Steinbach Detachment, Police Dog Services and the Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST) executed a search warrant at a rural location in the RM of Hanover in relation to a stolen property investigation.

RCMP said officers were approaching a building on the property when a dog weighing approximately 90 lbs attacked Police Service Dog (PSD) Mack. Officers attempted to protect PSD Mack but were unable to pry off the attacking dog.

The attacking dog was shot to "prevent further injury" to PSD Mack and the officers assisting. RCMP said the attacking dog died at the scene.

PSD Mack was taken to a veterinarian for non-life threatening injuries to his face and shoulder. Two officers sustained minor injuries while trying to protect Mack.

The suspect, a 30-year-old male from the RM of Hanover, was arrested without further incident. The IIU of Manitoba has been notified.