A 60-year-old man is dead following a single plane crash in Baldur, Man.

RCMP said they received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, that a pilot flying solo had not returned with his aircraft in the Rural Municipality of Argyle.

Investigators said contact was lost between air traffic controllers and the pilot, just past the scheduled arrival time.

A search by Canadian Forces Hercules and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association was carried out Friday evening and resumed Saturday morning.

RCMP said around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the plane was located in a wooded area near a landing strip in Baldur.

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Genevieve Corbin, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) told CTV News that the organization had been notified of the accident and was assessing what its next steps would be.

RCMP said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada would be leading the investigation.