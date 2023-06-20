RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba

Three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba.

RCMP say a 23-month-old boy was found in a lake outside his family's home in Garden Hill First Nation last Thursday.

The Mounties say the boy had been in the care of older siblings at the time, and died in a Winnipeg hospital three days later.

About 15 kilometres away, a 10-year-old girl drowned in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

Police say she and a friend had swum out too far on Sunday and a bystander rescued the friend.

On Monday, RCMP say, a two-year-old boy wandered away from family members in Portage la Prairie and drowned in a retention pond.

