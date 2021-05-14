WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man who has been missing since May 10.

Police say Timothy Daniel Faickney, a 56-year-old man from The Pas, was last seen leaving a worksite in Brandon on Monday afternoon. He was reported missing to The Pas RCMP two days later on May 12.

Mounties describe Faickney as five-foot-three, weighing about 149 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.