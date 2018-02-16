

CTV Winnipeg





Selkirk RCMP are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who disappeared Thursday in Winnipeg.

The Mounties said they got the report on Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Sherrie Silken Garson was last seen earlier in the day on Charles Avenue after going to an appointment.

Garson is five feet eight inches tall with a medium build, brown eyes, and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat, a black hoodie, black pants, and white runners.

RCMP are concerned for the wellbeing of Garson and are asking anyone with information to call them at 204-482-1222.