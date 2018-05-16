

CTV Winnipeg





Steinbach RCMP seized two motorcyles in two high-risk driving incidents just hours apart on Friday.

RCMP said in a news release officers found a motorcycle at around 9 p.m. driving 202 km/hr in a 100 kilometres per hour on Highway 52 between La Broquerie and Steinbach, Man.

The 21-year-old driver was fined $1,385 and was issued a serious offence notice. Both his motorcycle and license were seized.

Around two hours later, RCMP saw a motorcyclist in Steinbach drive through a stop sign, weave through traffic and then drive through a red light at Highway 12 and Loewen Boulevard. The RCMP said he didn’t stop at another stop sign and was eventually met by officers at Ellice Avenue and Giesbrecht Street.

The 20-year-old was charged with several offences, including driving carelessly and driving with an invalid licence. He was issued a serious offence notice and his motorcyle and license were seized.