WINNIPEG -- One person is facing charges and RCMP is investigating after alcohol and drugs were seized in two dry northern communities.

On March 27 and 28, Norway House RCMP and First Nation Safety Officers performed several checkstops and patrolled the community to make sure everyone was complying with the band council resolution that doesn't allow alcohol.

Through their search, officers were able to seize 1,000 cans of beer and issued over $7,000 in fines.

The next day, on March 29, Poplar River RCMP and Berens River RCMP performed a traffic stop on four vehicles.

While searching the vehicles officers were able to seize 74 bottles of spirits, 24 cans of beer, 36 grams of cocaine and over 1,500 grams of marijuana.

A 27-year-old woman from Poplar River First Nation was arrested and is now facing several charges, including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing and failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges against the woman have not been proven in court. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 12, 2020.

RCMP said four other suspects may also be facing charges.