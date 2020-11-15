WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting ten COVID-19 deaths and 494 new cases of the virus, the highest number of cases ever reported on a single day.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the deaths took place from November 3-14.

Five of the deaths, a woman in her 80s, two men in their 80s, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s, are linked to the outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home.

A man in his 100s linked to the Seine River Retirement Residence cluster also died.

The province also said a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and a woman in her 70s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud region died.

The death toll now sits at 162.

Along with the ten deaths, 494 new cases of the virus also were identified.

These new cases announced Sunday include:

28 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

30 cases in the Northern health region

34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

136 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

266 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba now sits at 10,947 since March.

As of Sunday, the five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 12.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 13.1 per cent test positivity rate in Winnipeg.

There are 220 people in the hospital due to the virus, 41 of which are in intensive care.

On Saturday, 2,715 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 309,794 since early February.