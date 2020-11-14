WINNIPEG -- In a record-setting day, Manitoba health officials are announcing 15 more COVID-19 deaths, most of them in a Winnipeg care home.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the deaths are from November 2-13.

Eleven of the deaths are related to the outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home. The deaths are a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s, two women in their 80s, three women in their 90s, three men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

A man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital also died of the virus.

Health officials also announced two men in their 70s and a man in 80s died from COVID-19 in the South Health-Santé Sud region.

The death toll now sits at 152.

Along with the 15 deaths, 239 new cases of the virus also were identified.

These new cases announced Saturday include:

11 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

16 cases in the Northern health region

nine cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

40 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

163 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The province removed two cases, one an out of province case and another a data correction. This brings the net new cases to 237 and the total lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 10,453 since March.

As of Saturday, the five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now 12.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 13.1 per cent test positivity rate in Winnipeg.

There are 228 people in the hospital due to the virus, 34 of which are in intensive care.

On Friday, 2,971 COVID-19 tests were performed, bringing the total to 307,056 since early February.