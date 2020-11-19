WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government and Red River College have created a partnership to help address resident care needs in personal care homes.

The college and the government announced Thursday they have launched a micro-credential course to allow students to be trained to work as uncertified health-care aides in care homes.

“Ensuring the appropriate care and support is available to residents of Manitoba personal care homes is a top priority as we see the strain that COVID-19 is placing on personal care home workforce,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a statement.

The college will offer a week-long condensed high-intensity training program, which will allow students to work as uncertified health-care aides.

The college and government said these aides will help with resident care and support under supervision. This may include resident observation, companionship, and stocking of supplies.

The course will include virtual and in-class learning, with five days of theory online and two days of in-person skills learning. The course will be offered to students in Winnipeg, Selkirk, Steinbach, Winkler and Portage la Prairie starting on Nov. 30. The college said it is looking into expanding the course to other communities in rural and northern Manitoba.

Students who want to enroll must be over the age of 18 and have a minimum Grade 10 education. Students do not need experience in direct care to enroll.

The course is also tuition-free, but students are required to provide service in a personal care home for three months after the course. The province said all students who graduate from the course will be provided with appropriate personal protective equipment.

Those who want to take the course must apply to the COVID-19 casual pool and pick a preferred training location. The deadline for the first course is Monday, Nov. 23, with students of this program expected to start working at a care home as early as Dec. 8.

The college said first- and second-year students in a health sciences faculty or program can also apply to be an uncertified health-care aide without needing the additional course. These students can be hired through the COVID-19 causal pool and assigned to a personal care home.

More information can be found online.