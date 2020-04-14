The Red River Exhibition is taking a day-by-day approach before making a decision on whether to host the event this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted several event cancellations.

Jodi Johnson, director of communications for the Red River Exhibition, told CTV they will make the decision closer to June.

“Once we get closer to June, we will make the decision that is in the best interest of public safety and based on the recommendation from the public health authority,” Joshson wrote.

Several other festivals and events have announced cancellations or postponements due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Manitoba government put all remaining Manitoba 150 celebration events on pause, including an all-day event at the Manitoba legislature for June 27.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Folk Festival announced they were cancelling this year’s event due to the pandemic.