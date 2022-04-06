Red River Floodway to be activated, flood warning issued after influx of precipitation

Winnipeg -

The province is getting ready to activate the Red River Floodway over the next two days to control water levels within Winnipeg as another surge of precipitation is expected in the coming days.

The province’s latest flood bulletin said two to 10 millimetres fell throughout the Red River Basin in recent days, with another 10 to 20 millimetres of rain and snow mix expected Wednesday to Thursday in southern Manitoba.

The province said this precipitation, paired with the gradual snowmelt in the Manitoba portions of the basins, could raise levels above their bank-full capacities at some places in the Red River Valley.

Meanwhile, flows on the lower Assiniboine River are expected to increase to 5,000 cubic feet per second in the next 24 to 48 hours, triggering the operation of the Portage Diversion to prevent ice jamming on the river east of Portage la Prairie, Man. and control river levels in Winnipeg and areas along the Assiniboine River downstream of Portage la Prairie.

The province has also issued a flood warning for the Red River from Letellier to Morris and near St. Adolphe, while a flood watch remains in effect for the Red River from Emerson to the floodway inlet.

The bulletin said there is moderate risk of flooding in these areas.

Water levels are expected to peak in the Red River Valley north of Emerson and south of the Red River Floodway inlet between Wednesday and April 16.

With the potential operation of the floodway, the province said the level of the Red River in Winnipeg at James Avenue is expected to peak between 17.4 and 18.4 feet between April 10 and 16.

James Avenue is currently at 17.4 feet.

The bulletin said the projected peak flow of the Red River at the floodway inlet with forecasted precipitation is estimated between 45,000 and 57,000 cubic feet per second.

Meanwhile, water levels along the Souris and Pembina rivers are relatively low with no significant flooding issues.

The risk of flooding remains low in most major Manitoba lakes, the province said.