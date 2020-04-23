WINNIPEG -- Water levels on the Red River in Winnipeg are nearing the crest.

According to the City of Winnipeg website, as of Thursday morning, river levels at James Avenue are sitting at 18.95 feet. The province’s latest flood report says this is close to the crest for the year.

The report adds that the river has already peaked at every location from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet control structure, noting that water levels are dropping but expected to stay out of bank until early May.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced the Red River crest was arriving in Manitoba, saying that cooler weather has slowed the melt and helped to control high water.

“This is good news as the substantial run-off we’re seeing throughout the Red River Basin will remain at the lower end of the forecast, with levels similar to those we saw in 2006 at Emerson and Letellier and levels closer to 2019 north from St. Jean Baptiste,” he said in a news release.

“We always prepare for the worst but hope for the best, and so far the weather has co-operated.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

A flood warning remains in place for the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg.

The province is also reporting a high water advisory on the river from Lockport to Netley Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following road closures are in place due to high waters:

PR 217 from St. Jean Baptiste to PR 200 is closed;

PR 246, one kilometre north of the PR 217, is closed; and

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed.

Anyone with questions about flood mitigation should contact a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways or provincial water control infrastructure should be directed to 204-945-1165 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.