WINNIPEG -- The Red River crest is arriving in Manitoba, provincial officials announced.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in the Manitoba Legislative building.

“This is good news as the substantial run-off we’re seeing throughout the Red River Basin will remain at the lower end of the forecast, with levels similar to those we saw in 2006 at Emerson and Letellier and levels closer to 2019 north from St. Jean Baptiste,” said Schuler in a news release. “We always prepare for the worst but hope for the best, and so far the weather has co-operated."

Schuler said cooler temperatures have slowed the melt and helped control high water in Manitoba. He said the province is not expecting any major spring storms in the week ahead.

The province said the river has crested from Emerson to St. Jean Baptiste, and is expected to peak Tuesday at Morris, Ste. Agathe and St. Adolphe, and within the next 24 hours at the Red River Floodway inlet.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Red River sits at 18.7 feet at the James Avenue station. The crest is expected to arrive within the next two days between 19 and 19.3 feet.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

A flood warning has been issued for Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg,

A high water advisory remains in place on the Red River from Lockport to Netley Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads are currently closed due to high waters:

PR 217 from St. Jean Baptiste to PR 200 is closed;

PR 246, one kilometre north of the PR 217 junction, is closed; and

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed.

Anyone with questions about flood mitigation should contact a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways or provincial water control infrastructure can be directed to 204-945-1165 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen