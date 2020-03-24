WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said it is temporarily suspending the enforcement of Reduced Speed School Zones (RSSZ) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police service said as a result of physical distancing recommendations and the suspension of classes, the number of children playing outside in school zones has changed.

“Photo enforcement will continue, and according to Provincial Legislation, they are only authorized in school zones, playgrounds and construction zones,” said Insp. Gord Spado, Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division, in an email to CTV News.

The police service noted it does not have the authority to over-ride or suspend city by-laws, therefore speed limits in RSSZs remain at 30 kilometers per hour Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Having said that, based on the current situation with COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of playgrounds, the Police Service has directed the Photo Enforcement Contractor NOT to conduct regular enforcement of reduced speed school zones,” said Spado.

WPS said if a complaint is made of someone speeding in a RSSZ the service may conduct enforcement and any ticket issued would be based on a 30 kilometer per hour speed limit.

With files from CTV's Rachel CrowSpreadingWings.