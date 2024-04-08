Registration begins for Manitoba campsites

Registration has officially begun for campsites in Manitoba.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, registration is open for cabins, yurts and group-use areas.

On Tuesday, the province will begin taking reservations for campsites in Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach. On Wednesday, bookings will open for campsites in Whiteshell Provincial Park, while on Thursday they will be made available for bookings in the northern and western parts of the province. Lastly, on Friday, all remaining campgrounds will be available for reservation.

The Manitoba government previously said the reservation period is spanning five days in order to deal with high demand.

All reservations open at 7 a.m. on each booking day.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.