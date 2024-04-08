WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Registration begins for Manitoba campsites

    Birds Hill Provincial Park Birds Hill Provincial Park
    Share

    Registration has officially begun for campsites in Manitoba.

    As of 7 a.m. on Monday, registration is open for cabins, yurts and group-use areas.

    On Tuesday, the province will begin taking reservations for campsites in Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach. On Wednesday, bookings will open for campsites in Whiteshell Provincial Park, while on Thursday they will be made available for bookings in the northern and western parts of the province. Lastly, on Friday, all remaining campgrounds will be available for reservation.

    The Manitoba government previously said the reservation period is spanning five days in order to deal with high demand.

    All reservations open at 7 a.m. on each booking day.

    - With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Arctic sovereignty anchors federal plans to upgrade Canada's military

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is exploring the possibility of joining the second phase of AUKUS, a U.S.-led alliance with the United Kingdom and Australia. He made the comments today as the federal government released its long-awaited defence policy review, which is focused on better protecting Canadian sovereignty in the North.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    • Murder on Highway 403 unsolved 30 years later

      It’s been thirty years since Michael James Lovejoy was found shot to death inside his transport truck on the side of Highway 403 in Brantford, and his murder remains unsolved.

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News