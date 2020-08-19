WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police revealed on Wednesday, that human remains discovered on a riverbank earlier this month have been identified as a homicide suspect.

On April 11, Winnipeg police started to investigate the death of a 34-year-old woman, who had been taken to hospital from a home in the 500 block of Ottawa Avenue. Police identified the woman as Julie Racette.

Over the span of a week, officers investigated, including a post-mortem exam, and found Racette was a homicide victim.

Then on April 20, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, 42, for manslaughter. At the time, Melnychuk was listed as a missing person.

On Aug. 7, police went to the 600 block of Henderson Highway after human remains were found.

Investigators have determined they belong to Melnychuk.

Police said Melnychuk went into the Red River “on his own accord” on or around April 12.