WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a domestic homicide.

Police said on April 11, officers began investigating the death of 34-year-old Julie Racette. She had been taken to hospital from a home in the 500 block of Ottawa Avenue earlier in the day.

Police said over the course of the following week, an investigation, which included a post-mortem examination, determined she had been the victim of a homicide.

On Monday, police got a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Wayne Leslie Melnychuk of Winnipeg for manslaughter. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police said Melnychuk is currently listed as a missing person. He is described as five foot seven with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police warn the public not to approach Melnychuk. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Anyone with additional information that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).