UPDATE: Winnipeg police said human remains confirmed to be Thelma Krull were found in late October in the RM of Tache.

Investigators said Thursday the discovery was made in a remote wooded area east of Highway 12 and north of Highway 1 on Oct. 27.

Police said Krull's family has been notified and has asked for privacy. Police also thanked members of the public for assisting in the investigation, and issued a plea for help from those in the Tache area, as well as the Valley Gardens area where Krull was last seen.

Sgt. Wes Rommel said it's believed Krull was taken into a residence, building or car in the Valley Gardens area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service homicide investigators or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.

EARLIER: The Winnipeg Police Service will be providing an update on the Thelma Krull homicide investigation Thursday at 1 p.m.

Krull was last seen on July 11, 2015 in the East Kildonan area. Police said it’s believed that at 7:23 a.m. she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area for a walk and arrived at Civic Park, near Kildonan East Collegiate, around 8 a.m.

Some of her belongings, including her glasses and cellphone, have since been recovered.

Police said that after they sent out a news release on July 11, 2016 they received information about a possible sighting of Krull in the Kimberley Avenue area, east of Gateway Road. It was reported that a woman with a similar description to Krull was seen in the company of a male.

Winnipeg police said this information formed a significant part of their investigation.

In July 2018, on the three-year anniversary of Krull’s disappearance, police said they had received 400 tips regarding the case.

