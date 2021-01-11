Advertisement
Remote learning extended in part of northwestern Ontario
WINNIPEG -- Remote learning has been extended for another two weeks in one part of northwestern Ontario due to rising cases of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), in-person learning for schools in Fort Frances, Ont., will be delayed until at least Jan. 25.
This mandate affects the following schools:
- St. Mary’s School;
- Our Lady of the Way School – Stratton;
- J.W. Walker Public School;
- Robert Moore School;
- Donald Young School;
- Fort Frances Intermediate School and High School;
- Crossroads Public School – Devlin;
- Mine Centre Public School – Mine Centre; and
- Seven Generations Secondary School.
Exceptions will be made for students with special education needs who can’t be accommodated through remote learning and who want to receive in-person instruction.
“It is understood that this is a significant disruption to families in Fort Frances, but the numbers seen this weekend in the community can’t be ignored,” the NWHU said in the release.
“The risk of COVID-19 is very real, there is evidence of community transmission, and keeping these schools in virtual learning at this time can reduce the risk of further infections. “
Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, medical officer of health, said they are monitoring the situation in other communities and they will take any necessary measures.
This extension doesn’t apply to daycares.