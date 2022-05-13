Repairs force evacuation of residents in Manitoba First Nation personal care home

Sewage backups and difficulties accessing hot water are forcing residents out of a personal care home in a Manitoba First Nation.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) tells CTV News that the Pinaow Wachi Personal Care Home in Norway House Cree Nation is experiencing issues with hot water tanks and sewage backup, with repairs needed.

In a statement, an ISC spokesperson said federal officials are collaborating with Norway House Cree Nation and the Province of Manitoba on "next steps for the transport of residents to another interim facility" as repairs are completed.

"We will work with the community and the Province once the full cost of the repairs are determined," the statement reads.

CTV News has reached out to Norway House Cree for more information but has not yet heard back.