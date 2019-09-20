Report of suspicious male in Brandon leads to arrest of man wanted for sexual assault in Calgary
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:19PM CST
A man wanted by Calgary police for sexual assault was arrested in Brandon, Man., Thursday after police received a report of a suspicious male.
Around 10:30 p.m. a business in the 3500 block of Victoria Avenue reported the suspicious male who was “acting weird,” according to a news release from the Brandon Police Service.
Officers went to the business and said they found a “very intoxicated” man who fell off his bike and spilled his nachos and cheese all over himself.
Police conducted a Canadian Police Information Centre check and discovered the man was wanted by Calgary police for sexual assault on an unendorsed warrant with a Western Canada radius.
A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Brandon Correctional Centre on a six-day remand, waiting for police in Calgary to arrange transportation.