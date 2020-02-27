WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg’s administration is recommending councillors reject a plan for residential development in Polo Park, including the old stadium site.

Residential development is not permitted in the area because of the proximity to flight paths, as the area falls under an airport vicinity designation intended to limit noise complaints.

Cadillac Fairview and Shindico co-own the property and want to develop multi-family buildings and are asking to change the designation.

A report to the Assiniboia Community Committee says the application should be rejected because the plan “poses a threat to the 24-hour operations of the Winnipeg Airport.”

The Winnipeg Airports Authority has opposed the change due to concerns the airport could see an increase in noise complaints.

A public hearing is set for the committee next week.

City Council has the final say on the matter.