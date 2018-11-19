A new report says low-income bus passes could cost taxpayers between $6.7 and $14.2 million dollars a year.

This comes after Mayor Brian Bowman campaigned on a pledge to introduce the discounted rate after a 25 cent fare hike in 2018.

The report outlines three options, and recommends the one that costs $6.7 in lost fares, plus $6 million in capital expenses including eight new buses.

The option would see fares offered at half off. It's expected up to 16,500 riders between the ages of 18-64 will apply.

Under the plan the discount would be implemented over three years to ease the burden on the city budget.

It’s recommended that the proposal be considered as part of the 2019 budget process.

The report says costs for a low-income bus pass could be offset with help from the Pallister government.