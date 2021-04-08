WINNIPEG -- A fire forced the residents of a condo in Niverville to evacuate in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Niverville Fire Department Keith Bueckert told CTV News the fire was reported at around 2:17 a.m.

He said they were first called to a grass fire, but when they arrived at the condo building at 139 1st Street South, they found a fire that had started on a suite's deck and had spread.

"At that time, we had a fairly significant fire in the roof space," he said, adding the condo's tin roof trapped the heat inside and crews had to open the ceiling to fight the fire.

Bueckert said all residents of the 12-suite condo building self-evacuated before fire crews arrived. The fire was declared under control around 4:30 a.m.

“On behalf of myself and council we are very thankful that no one in the building was hurt! We are also thankful for our fire chief and our entire emergency volunteer fire and response team for their quick action and professionalism displayed in getting the fire under control in a timely manner and also that none of them were injured," Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck said in a statement on Facebook.

"For those of our Niverville family who have been displaced by this fire we are thinking of you at this time and are here to help you."

The Town of Niverville has set up a phone line dedicated for the people who had been living at the condo. Displaced residents are asked to register with the town by calling 1-431-275-8984.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating. The public is asked to stay away from the area while crews clean up.