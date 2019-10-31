WINNIPEG -- The restaurant at Kildonan Park will reopen next week after the city closed down the park due to safety concerns brought on by the October storm.

Last week, CTV News Winnipeg reported Prairie’s Edge had temporarily relocated to the Esplanade Riel in order to keep the restaurant’s workers employed, though it wasn’t a viable long-term location.

Doug Stephen, president and CEO of WOW Hospitality Concepts Inc., which owns the restaurant, said he has now worked out a solution with the city.

“As the city’s crews were committed to resolving safety concerns elsewhere in the city, we were granted permission to hire our own approved arborist to clean up part of the park, around the restaurant specifically, so that we could reopen Prairie’s Edge,” he said in a news release.

On Thursday, Stephen said the City of Winnipeg brought in crews from outside the city to clear a path directly to the restaurant.

“We’re impressed by the city’s efforts,” said Stephen.

“They heard our voices and are taking the initiative. It means our employees don’t have to worry about their jobs, and our guests don’t have to reschedule their holiday plans.”

In a statement to CTV News Winnipeg on Oct. 23, the city said following the October storm crews inspected regional parks and four were deemed unsafe and closed down due to the danger of falling trees and branches.

Prairie’s Edge will reopen at Kildonan Park on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m., and the pop-up on the Esplanade Riel bridge will stay open until Nov. 3.

There is no word yet on when Kildonan Park will reopen fully.