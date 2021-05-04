WINNIPEG -- As COVID-19 case counts continue to climb in Manitoba so does the number of tests performed daily, but some Manitobans are frustrated with long wait times for those test results.

With minor symptoms, Jason Oliver went for a COVID-19 test last Wednesday at the site on St. Mary’s Road in Winnipeg.

As of Tuesday, Oliver said he still hasn’t received that test result.

“I don’t know really what to think, I’m assuming something went wrong with the samples,” said Oliver.

Oliver is a teacher and was forced to miss his classes while he waited.

“It’s frustrating to say the least," he said. "You know it’s something we should be experts at by now.”

He is not alone; CTV News also spoke with a woman who did not want to appear on camera.

She said she waited six days for her six-year-old daughter’s results.

They went to the same testing location as Oliver on the same day.

She said Health Links told her that Wednesday, April 28, was busy and that it was receiving other calls about that day.

Oliver said he was given a similar explanation.

“They did tell us that they had a lot of phone calls about that 28th day,” said Oliver.

In a written response, the province said it is seeing more people seeking tests during the third wave compared to previous months.

But it said the overall weekly median turn around for results is within the 48-hour benchmark.

“While we cannot speak to specific cases or instances, our health system continues to strive to ensure test results are provided in a timely way.”

Oliver said he took a second test Saturday, with the results back within that 48-hour target. He was negative for COVID-19.

He said there is still no word on the first test, and there may never be.

“I still haven’t heard and I asked that and I may never hear because I was getting a retest anyway,” said Oliver.

The province said in most cases people are encouraged to only get a test at a provincial site if they are symptomatic, deemed a close contact or told to because of travel.