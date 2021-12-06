‘Right time to step away’: Bombers play-by-play announcer Bob Irving reflects on nearly 50-year career in the booth

Winnipeg -

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers West Division Final win marked the end of an era in the city.

Legendary radio play-by-play voice Bob Irving called his final game for the blue and gold after nearly 50 years in the booth.

The monumental occasion had the legendary sportscaster reminiscing about his illustrious career.

He said a chance meeting nearly 50 years ago had the then-Saskatchewan broadcaster packing his things and heading east to Winnipeg.

Irving ran into the then sports director at CJOB in the parking lot of the Clear Lake Golf Course in the summer of 1973.

“This is fate intervening,” Irving told CTV News Winnipeg. “He asked me what I was doing. I told him I was doing okay at CKX but I still wanted to get in to sportscasting, and he said, ‘You know what? We just had an opening. Why don't you send us a tape?’"

His big break came a year later in 1974 when he was named the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' new play-by-play announcer.

"I think when you're young, and I was 24, when I had the chance to do play-by-play, you just live for the moment, for the day. You're excited that you have to do something really cool and really special, and you don't think about how long it will last,” he said.

Irving has been the voice of the Bombers for more than half of the organization's existence, and the only voice many fans have ever known.

"People, some in tears when they talk to me about listening to Bomber games at a campground somewhere on a Friday night, sitting outside a campfire or whatever, and it's really moving. It really is,” he said.

Now, after 47 years at the helm, Irving is stepping away from the booth.

"You know, I've done it for a long time and as much as I still enjoy doing the games, it just felt like the right time to step away and see what the rest of my days on earth have in store for me," he said.

Irving’s finale could not have been scripted any better. He called his final Bombers game at IG Field against the team he grew up rooting for in his home town of Regina, in the first Western Division Final held in Winnipeg since 1972.

"It's an absolutely perfect ending for me. The script could not be written any better,” he said.

While members of the media are reminded of his excellence every time they walk in to the media centre, named after the legendary play-by-plan man, Irving has now received the team’s ultimate accolade – the first broadcaster to join IG Field’s Ring of Honour.

"It's just more than I would ever have expected when I was starting out in this business, and to be honoured in such a way is really beyond words for me, and I thank the Winnipeg Football Club for seeing me in that light and giving me this kind of prestigious award,” he said.

While the Bombers continue on to Hamilton to defend their Grey Cup title, Irving’s journey ended there.

He said he leaves with no regrets and a lifetime of memories.

"This Winnipeg community is a very special community. It's a caring community with a lot of great people here, and not all in the sports world,” he said.

“Those are the things I look back on now and certainly some of the sports memories are special but beyond that, it's just the people you meet along the way. I think most people in life would tell you that."