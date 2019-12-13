WINNIPEG -- If you are looking for a spot to break out the skates the Assiniboine Park has the perfect place.

The Riley Family Duck Pond is officially open for skating.

If you need a place to warm up after being on the ice, there is also a shelter adjacent to the pond. Inside you can find washrooms, picnic tables, rubber mats, and a nice fireplace to huddle up next to.

The shelter is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m., so whether you want to get an early morning skate in or you want to skate under the stars, there will always be a place to go.

The Duck Pond is surrounded by lighting so people can enjoy skating at any time of day.

There are other winter activities Winnipeggers can partake in at the park.

There is a sledding hill located between the Duck Pond and the Nature Playground.

Once the park gets more snow, there will also be groomed trails for cross-country skiing.

The Park Café will also be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for those who work up an appetite.