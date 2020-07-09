WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Public Insurance announced this week that residents can again book Class 2 to 6 road tests.

The road tests were previously put on hold due to safety precautions and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, MPI said it has reached out to all 4,300 people who had previously scheduled road tests that were cancelled due to the pandemic, and can now start offering some new appointments.

The Crown corporation noted anyone who had their test cancelled will continue to be accommodated.

MANAGING THE BACKLOG

In order to manage the anticipated high demand for new road tests, specifically for Class 5, appointment slots first became available on Wednesday, July 8 at 9 a.m.

Once every slot is filled, no new appointments will be available again until the next Wednesday at 9 a.m. All cancelled slots won’t be made available until the next release date.

MPI encourages people to book their Class 5 and 6 road tests through its online services.

For those who don’t want to go to an Autopac service centre during the pandemic, the Crown corporation is allowing people to book their tests by phone or email with an agent.

Road tests can still be booked in-person at Autopac or MPI service centres.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MPI has updated its testing procedures to keep everyone safe, which includes wearing masks and sanitizing touchpoints in cars.

Tests will be cancelled and rebooked if a customer can’t adhere to the health guidelines or exhibits symptoms of a respiratory illness.